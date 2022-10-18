Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Roster

The Philadelphia Phillies have released their 26-man roster for their NLCS matchup against the San Diego Padres.
If there's one question on everybody's mind about the Philadelphia Phillies' NLCS roster it's this: Is David Robertson ready to return?

The answer, thankfully, is yes.

After suffering a calf sprain celebrating during the NL Wild Card Series, Robertson was left off the Phillies' roster for the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. With him returning to the bullpen, the Phillies are back at full strength. He is the only change from last week, as Nick Nelson was left off Philadelphia's roster.

The Phillies will bring nine right-handed pitchers with them for their series against the San Diego Padres, four left-handed pitchers, two catchers, five infielders and six outfielders, including Bryce Harper.

The first game of the series will feature Phillies' ace Zack Wheeler taking on Yu Darvish of the Padres at 8:03 p.m. EDT Tuesday night.

The roster is as follows:

Right-handed pitchers (9): Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, Zach Eflin, Kyle Gibson, Aaron Nola, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler

Left-handed pitchers (4): José Alvarado, Bailey Falter, Brad Hand, Ranger Suárez

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs

Infielders (5): Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott

Outfielders (6): Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber, Matt Vierling, Dalton Guthrie

