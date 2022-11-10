Phillies Reunion With Segura is Unlikely

The Philadelphia Phillies were a World Series caliber team in 2022. They may not have seemed like it down the stretch in the month of September, but they showed up when it mattered most.

One of those ever-important cogs in the machine was second baseman Jean Segura. Instantly a fan favorite since his arrival from the Seattle Mariners, Segura was a contact-first player with excellent defensive skills at the keystone position.

At 32 years old, he doesn't necessarily fit the mold of what the Phillies are trying to do: get a bit younger and add players on longer-term deals that make financial sense.

Paying $17 million for one season of Segura did not make sense in the eyes of Philadelphia's front office, no matter how well-loved he is in the city and amongst the fanbase.

At the GM meetings in Las Vegas, NV yesterday, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said that a reunion with Segura was "unlikely."

It makes sense on multiple levels. First, being age, as we already discussed. Second, for the price tag he will likely demand, even on a multi-year deal, the Phillies would be better off using that money to pursue a top-tier free agent shortstop.

This leads us to where this all goes: one of the four big shortstops available.

Between the availability of Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner, Philadelphia will likely be very active in negotiations. They are high on all four and adding one to the lineup would immediately solidify themselves as contenders for a repeat World Series appearance.

Unfortunately, that means Segura is left on the outside looking in.

