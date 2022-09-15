Phillies' Hoskins Day-to-Day with Hand Injury

What is it this season with key members of the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup being hit by pitches on the hand?

First, it was second baseman Jean Segura, then, it was reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper, and now, it is first baseman Rhys Hoskins.

Hoskins left Wednesday night's game against the Miami Marlins after being hit by a pitch in the third inning. The pitch from starter Edward Cabrera hit the slugger on a check swing, resulting in Hoskins falling to the ground in pain.

He exited the game in the bottom half of the fourth inning, with Alec Bohm shifting over to first base and Edmundo Sosa substituting at third. An initial report by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury said Hoskins suffered a right hand contusion.

Luckily, interim manager Rob Thomson confirmed postgame that Hoskins' X-rays came out negative, and he is only expected to be He likely will not be in the lineup for the series finale against the Marlins on Thursday, but that should be the extent of his injury.

