Phillies Select Hall and Painter for Top Player and Pitcher Awards

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have selected first baseman Darick Hall and starting pitcher Andrew Painter for their 2022 Paul Owens Award.

The award honors the top player and pitcher within the organization's minor league system.

Hall has been shuttled back and forth from the Major League level this season, filling in admirably in Bryce Harper's absence when he missed time with a broken finger.

The slugger slashed .264/.296/.550 with nine home runs over the course of 129 at-bats at the MLB level. At the minor league level, he mashed to the tune of a .252/.326/.529 slashline with 26 home runs.

Hall very well could see more time with the Phillies this season in a bench role, especially if the team makes the postseason.

Andrew Painter, the consensus top prospect in the organization, won its pitcher of the year award.

The righty has thrown 103.2 innings this season across three levels that have culminated in his presence at Double-A Reading. He owns a 1.56 ERA coupled with a miniscule 0.89 WHIP. He also recorded 155 strikeouts.

Despite being drafted in 2021 and having just 109.2 professional innings under his belt, Painter is very much in line to potentially become a member of Philadelphia's rotation come the 2023 MLB season.

