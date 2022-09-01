Phillies Select Nittoli, Sands to Active Roster

Philadelphia Phillies Select Vinny Nittoli, Donny Sands to Active Roster
With the turn of the calendar, Major League Baseball's typical 26-man roster expands to a 28-man roster, in order to help teams stagger their workloads as they gear up for the postseason.
The Philadelphia Phillies announced their respective additions on Thursday, selecting right-handed pitcher Vinny Nittoli, as well as catcher Donny Sands to their roster.
Nittoli, whom the Phillies just acquired in trade from the Toronto Blue Jays, will look to take on some low-leverage innings for a limping Philadelphia Phillies bullpen.
Sands on the other hand will likely serve as extra catching assurance, and a right-handed hitter off of the bench, which the Phillies need. He's had a spectacular year with Lehigh Valley, hitting .309/.413/.428 with five home runs, striking out just 44 times to 38 walks.
If he makes it into a game, it will be his major league debut.
