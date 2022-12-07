Phillies Select Noah Song in Rule 5 Draft

Skip to main content

Phillies Select Prospect Noah Song in Rule 5 Draft

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Boston Red Sox prospect Noah Song in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Wednesday that they have selected right-handed pitcher Noah Song in the Major League phase of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft.

Song attended the Naval Academy, but was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox. He pitched seven games with the Red Sox Low-A club, but was subsequently placed on the Restricted List as he went off to fulfil his military service time with the Navy.

Song submitted a petition to the Navy after he was drafted in an effort to be allowed to pursue a professional baseball career, but there has been no resolution as of yet. Thus, Song continues to serve his active duty time.

However, when/if he is allowed to return to baseball, the Phillies will have to follow normal Rule 5 policy, meaning that Song will have to remain on their active roster for an entire year in order for Philadelphia to retain control over the player.

It's a fascinating pick, and an even more fascinating scenario, but Song is an extremely talented player. Should he return (he is 25 years old now) it will be fascinating to see how the right-hander has changed physically and mechanically, that is if he chooses to pursue baseball at all!

One would think that Dave Dombrowski made this pick with a plan in mind. What that plan is, we'll just have to wait and see.

