Phillies Shock Braves, Head to NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies have done it. For the first time since 2010, they are headed to the National League Championship Series. In doing so, they shook both the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves, and the world.

It was a tumultuous ride that brought the Phillies here. A slow start to the year, a mid-season managerial change, and a multitude of injuries, scuffles, and unfortunate events took place. Yet, here they stand on Oct. 15, headed to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres on the world stage to battle for the National League Championship.

A Wild Card entrant to the postseason, Philadelphia dominated the Division Series, outscoring Atlanta 24-13 across their four game set. They paired a strong offense with nigh unhittable pitching from both their starting rotation and bullpen alike.

They played as a complete team, as the sold-out home crowds at Citizens Bank Park willed their club to victory.

This was a special series from what is starting to feel like a special club. Go crazy, Philadelphia.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!