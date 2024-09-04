Philadelphia Phillies Top Infield Prospect Rises in New Top 100 Rankings
Just a couple of days after the Philadelphia Phillies promoted infielder Aidan Miller to Double-A Reading, his stock in the Baseball America Top 100 prospects list took a big jump.
Miller, who was ranked No. 43 in the August edition of the Top 100 moved up to No. 36 as a result of a tremendous month at High-A Jersey Shore that led to his promotion.
This is the first full professional season for the 20-year-old shortstop, and he left Jersey Shore after he tied a franchise record for hits in a game when he went 5-for-5 on Sunday, including a home run and a double.
He started the season with Class A Clearwater and played nearly 40 games with the Threshers before his promotion to Jersey Shore. For the season he’s slashed .265/.373/.460/.833 with 11 home runs and 58 RBI. Miller was Philadelphia’s first-round pick last July out of New Port Richey, Fla.
Miller was one of two Phillies that were selected to play in the MLB Futures Game in July during All-Star Game weekend, along with outfielder Justin Crawford.
Crawford, the son of MLB star Carl Crawford, started his season at Jersey Shore and was promoted to Reading right after the Futures Game. In the last ranking he was No. 37, but in this Top 100 he dropped to No. 46.
The first-round pick in 2022 struggled early at Reading, but he’s now batting .310 with two home runs and 20 RBI in 30 games.
In 100 minor-league games this year he has slashed .304/.350/.435/.785 with eight home runs and 55 RBI. He also has 39 stolen bases, as he’s closing in on the career-high 47 he stole in 2023.
Pitcher Andrew Painter remained the Phillies top-ranked prospect at No. 20. That’s where he stood in the August rankings.
He is out for the season after he had Tommy John surgery last year. He has been ramping up his throwing program of late, but the plan is still for him to be available for spring training next year.
Before his injury, he was considered an option for the Phillies’ rotation to start the 2023 season even though he had not pitched above Double-A. It's not clear how he fits into Philadelphia's plans for 2025, but he was 6-2 with a 1.48 ERA as a professional.
The Phillies’ fourth Top 100 prospect is shortstop Starlyn Caba, who remained at No. 56.
Caba started the season in the Florida Complex League but was promoted to Clearwater in July. In 75 games he has slashed .230/.389/.280/.567 with two home runs and 25 RBI. He's drawn 65 walks and only struck out 49 times, along with has 49 stolen bases.