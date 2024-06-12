Inside The Phillies

This Phillies 2023 Draft Pick Considered Better Than Star Prospect Aidan Miller

Despite all the hype surrounding one of the Philadelphia Phillies top prospects, one of their less heralded draft picks in 2023 is seen as the better player.

Brad Wakai

Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove
Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
One thing the Philadelphia Phillies have struggled with prior to the past couple years is having a strong pipeline where homegrown players could become stars at the Major League level.

Bryce Harper infamously told the front office this is a change they needed to make, and it's already paying dividends by way of Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, Ranger Suarez, Orion Kerkering, and others.

Punctuating the shift towards focusing on rebuilding their farm system, only one player on the Phillies' Top 10 prospect list is older than 23 years old. Their pipeline is extremely young and plenty of future stars could be playing in the minors for them.

Perhaps there isn't a prospect they're more excited about than Aidan Miller.

The 20-year-old is already considered their No. 2 overall prospect after getting selected out of high school in the 2023 draft. Regarded as one of the best hitters in his class, he projects to be their third baseman of the future.

However, MLB Pipeline thinks it's another player in Philadelphia's 2023 draft class who has been the better player so far.

Sixth round pick George Klassen has been completely ridiculous in his first professional action this season.

Through nine starts, he's only given up three earned runs over 38 innings pitched, good for an unbelievable 0.71 ERA to go along with 57 strikeouts and 12 walks at the Single-A level. MLB Pipeline thinks he might be on the move to their High Single-A affiliate at some point this year as they are looking to challenge him against better hitters while managing his workload.

Ranked as the Phillies' No. 28 overall prospect right now, he is going to catapult up the rankings if he's able to continue this ridiculous showing every time he takes the mound.

Klassen is 22 years old, so he entered the pros a bit older than others on their farm.

That could mean he's ready for a rapid ascension and could be knocking on the door of the MLB soon, or he hits his ceiling pretty quickly.

It sounds like evaluators think it will be the first of those scenarios as he continues to impress every time he's handed the ball.

