Phillies Crack Top 10 in SI's Power Rankings

The Philadelphia Phillies have certainly come a long way since they ended the month of May seven games below .500.

At 21-29, Philadelphia did not look at all like a team that had just signed free agent sluggers Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, or that was finally destined to end their decade-long postseason drought.

Despite losing starting second baseman Jean Segura and 2021 National League MVP Bryce Harper to injuries for a majority of the summer months, the Phillies persevered. They have played their way into a 78-62 record and a NL Wild Card spot, with their magic number to clinch a playoff berth at 18.

Due to their improvements offensively and defensively, Nick Selbe of Sports Illustrated ranked Philadelphia at no. 10 in his latest MLB Power Rankings. They sit just below the Toronto Blue Jays at no. 9 and above the San Diego Padres at no. 11. The Phillies are currently 1.5 games above the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot.

Philadelphia now resembles that of a contender, something Phillies fans have craved since their last run in October nearly 11 years ago.

In the top five are—to no surprise—the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

