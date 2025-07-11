Phillies Land Elite Closer, Much-Needed Star Outfielder in Trade Proposal
Rumors are starting to heat up regarding the Philadelphia Phillies.
With clear needs ahead of the trade deadline, reports have indicated that president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is preparing to be aggressive, potentially throwing caution to the wind when it comes to landing some of their top targets to help them win right now.
Bullpen is the top priority, and many names have been floated as marks.
Emmanuel Clase is starting to pick up steam as someone the Phillies could go all-in to acquire, giving them one of the best closers in the sport for the next few years during this window.
However, there's another player on the Cleveland Guardians who Philadelphia would love to have; outfielder Steven Kwan.
Needing more consistent production from that unit, Kwan would reshape the entire outlook of this position group by giving the Phillies an elite all-around hitter.
What would a trade look like to acquire both of these Guardians stars?
Christopher Kline of FanSided put together a mock deal that would bring those impact players to the City of Brotherly Love in exchange for a prospect package of right-handed pitcher Mick Abel, infielder Aroon Escobar and outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr.
If that's what could land Clase and Kwan, then Dombrowski should immediately make this deal.
Not only would Philadelphia be bringing in two impact players who would both be with them through the 2027 season, but they wouldn't even give up their top three prospects to get it done.
Abel has flashed some of his high-upside stuff since being promoted to The Show, but there are still questions about what his ceiling is based on the command issues he has in his game, which resulted in him getting sent back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Escobar and Rincones are ranked No. 6 and 11 in the Phillies' pipeline, respectively.
Out of this duo, Escobar could have the highest ceiling.
At 20 years old, he's just scratching the surface of what he can do at the plate and in the field, possessing an advanced approach with the bat in his hands that limits strikeouts by not having a lot of swing and miss to his game. He's starting to find more power, too, and with a knack to steal bases combined with a big arm at second base, he could develop into a five-tool player.
Rincones projects to be a slugging outfielder during his career.
While he hasn't put up eye-catching numbers just yet, he's reached Triple-A at just 24 years old and is continuing to develop against high levels of pitching.
All of that said, giving up that package to land Clase and Kwan would be a no-brainer.
Not only would those two players help Philadelphia win right now and in the future, but they would also still hold onto Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller, Justin Crawford and even Eduardo Tait, their four highest-ranked prospects in their farm system.
