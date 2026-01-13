Phillies Top International Prospect Making Big Move Toward Majors

The Philadelphia Phillies, like the rest of Major League Baseball are preparing for the start of the international signing period on Thursday.

The Phillies, led by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, have $6.679 million to spend. They can dole that money out through Dec. 15. They can also trade some of that international bonus money or trade for some with another team.

Philadelphia has done well in the international market of late. One of those players, Eduardo Tait, is now the top international prospect for the Minnesota Twins. He was included in the Jhoan Duran trade last July.

The Phillies’ top current international prospect has made his way through the system to the point where a Major League call-up could come soon.

Philadelphia Phillies Top Current International Prospect

General view as the Philadelphia Phillies take batting practice before game one of the NLDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Infielder Aroon Escobar is the Phillies’ current top international prospect per MLB.com. Escobar is the organization’s No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline, which will unveil its new overall Top 100 next week.

He was part of Philadelphia’s 2022 international class, as he signed for $450,000 out of Venezuela. His career began rather inauspiciously as he needed two years in the Dominican Summer League before he was considered ready for a move to the U.S. He batted around .220 before Philadelphia brought him to the Florida Complex League, where something clicked in 2024.

His numbers shot up in the FCL, where he slashed .338/.495/.481 in 24 games before shin splints ended his season. He had three home runs, 17 RBI and walked 21 times against just 10 strikeouts. He accelerated fast last season in his first appearance with full season affiliates.

He played for three different affiliates — Class A Clearwater, High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading. Combined he slashed .270/.361/.413 with 15 home runs and 62 RBI. He also had a single season high of 24 stolen bases. He also played 120 games, more than he played in his first three seasons combined.

His most consistent position has been second base, where Bryson Stott is the starter. He’s under team control for two more seasons, so getting Escobar to the Majors fast isn’t a priority. But, once Stott is eligible for free agency after the 2027 season, if Escobar is ready that might make the Phillies’ decision about the position a bit easier.

He has also played shortstop and third base, which could make him a utility player for Philadelphia should the organization decide to keep Stott long-term.

Recommended Articles