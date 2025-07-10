Phillies Eyeing These Two Superstar Closers in Potential Blockbuster Trades
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to add bullpen arms ahead of the deadline, but who exactly they target and what level of reliever they pursue isn't known.
However, some information is starting to come out that suggests the Phillies could be looking to make a splash and reshape their relief staff for the remainder of this season and into the future.
First, news broke that they were looking into both Dennis Santana and David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates, two additions that would give Philadelphia two shutdown back-end arms if made in congruence.
But Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required) reported that Dave Dombrowski is eyeing some even bigger named players.
"The Phillies have a specific interest in the American League Central; they began scouting the Minnesota Twins more heavily this week in anticipation of them being sellers, league sources said. Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran will be prized targets if Minnesota makes them available. They're expected to listen. There is a potential match with the Cleveland Guardians, who boast a deep bullpen headlined by Emmanuel Clase," he wrote.
Jhoan Duran and Emmanuel Clase would be gamechangers for the Phillies.
Both superstar closers would come in and immediately give them a dominant force to close out games, with Duran posting two sub-2.00 ERA campaigns in his career and an incredible 72-for-81 mark in save opportunities, while Clase is the two-time Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year winner.
What makes this even more tantalizing is they both have multiple years of club control remaining.
Duran is arbitration eligible through 2027 and Clase is under contract through 2028 with club options in 2027 and 2028 for $10 million per season.
Clase has been surmised as a potential target, but this report by Gelb makes it more tangible.
Philadelphia understands they are going to have to part ways with some of their top prospects to get one of those deals done, which is something they could be more willing to do this year based on their championship window closing.
Relievers continue to be the No. 1 priority for the front office, with the belief being Bryce Harper's return will boost the lineup to the point where some of the issues they currently have won't be as prevalent in October while their elite starting rotation can carry them to wins.
The Phillies added another arm in Phil Bickford to give themselves more depth in the bullpen, something that is lacking at the moment.
Maybe they're right and the missing piece is either Duran or Clase.
If they are able to pull one of those trades off, it's unlikely that will be the lone move they make. Although, that would make it harder for them to land another key upgrade in the lineup.
This is now firmly something to watch.
With Duran and Clase reportedly being targets, Philadelphia seems ready to make a major move.
