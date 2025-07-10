Phillies Boss Ready To 'Undo His Offseason Mistakes' With Aggressive Deadline
What are the Philadelphia Phillies going to do ahead of this year's trade deadline?
That's the question everyone is trying to figure out as the July 31 date gets nearer and nearer.
On one hand, this feels like the season the Phillies need to push their chips into the center of the table with the championship window this current group of players has seemingly coming to an end.
But based on the ages of those who are going to be sticking around, it's risky to not have a pipeline full of top prospects who could potentially become difference makers.
More News: What a Phillies Trade for Cedric Mullins Could Look Like
That's the dilemma president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is faced with, but it sounds like he considering throwing caution to the wind and going all in on winning a World Series in Philadelphia this year.
"Now, Dombrowski is attempting to undo his offseason mistakes. That means sacrificing good prospects for 'win-now' moves," reported Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required).
This is notable for two different reasons.
More News: Kyle Schwarber Becomes Just Fourth Phillies Player Ever To Accomplish This Feat
The first is that Dombrowski and the Phillies were hesitant to give up some of their best prospects over the winter to upgrade the roster, despite everyone knowing and pointing out the flaws that existed coming off yet another disappointing exit in the playoffs.
But Philadelphia stayed on the margins, signing Max Kepler to a one-year deal in the outfield and swapping out Carlos Esteves and Jeff Hoffman in the bullpen for Jordan Romano and Joe Ross.
It's safe to say those decisions haven't worked out.
Which is the second notable thing about this report from Gelb: Dombrowski and the Phillies recognize that upgrades need to be made.
More News: Phillies Rival Executive Jokes All-Star Free Agent Will Be Next Star To Join Dodgers
What does "attempting to undo his offseason mistakes" and "sacrificing good prospects" actually mean?
"The Phillies, for now, sound more willing to trade bigger prospect chips for controllable big leaguers, especially a shutdown, late-inning reliever. The Phillies have a top-heavy farm system; major-league sources said initial indications are the Phillies want to shop this July in a more expensive aisle than the rental one. They have the prospects to do it," Gelb added.
All of this points to Philadelphia getting aggressive at this year's deadline.
While the Phillies have made multiple trades each of the past two seasons, none of them have been game-changing to the point where they looked vastly improved.
That could change if they are able to land either Jhoan Duran or Emmanuel Clase, two players Philadelphia reportedly has their sights on.
More News: Phillies Eyeing These Two Superstar Closers in Potential Blockbuster Trades
All signs suggest the Phillies will be searching for a splash addition.
Only time will tell if that happens this year.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.