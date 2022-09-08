Phillies Pitchers Eflin, Domínguez Taking Major Steps Towards Return

Phillies Pitchers Eflin, Domínguez Taking Major Steps Towards Big League Return
The Philadelphia Phillies could use all the pitching they can get these days.
Zack Wheeler is on the injured list with forearm tendinitis. Ranger Suárez has struggled in his last couple starts, and might be starting to hit the wall. The same is true of Noah Syndergaard. Kyle Gibson was absolutely shelled his last time out.
Meanwhile, in the bullpen, there is an equal amount of concern. Sam Coonrod and Connor Brogdon have looked shaky. David Robertson hasn't been quite as sharp. Corey Knebel is out for the season.
With all of those issues, it is very welcome news that both Seranthony Domínguez and Zach Eflin are nearing a return. Each will make an important step in his rehab this week.
Domínguez was lights out for the Phillies this season before hitting the IL in mid-August. In 46 games, he posted a 1.64 ERA and 54 strikeouts. He will make a rehab appearance at Triple-A on Thursday, and if all goes well, hopefully he will be back in Philadelphia shortly thereafter.
Eflin has been out for quite a bit longer, and his return this season would come as a very welcome surprise. When he hit the IL with knee soreness in June, it seemed like his season might be over, as happened last year.
Instead, he has worked his way towards a return, and he will take the next step in his rehab journey soon. According to manager Rob Thomson, he will throw a bullpen on Friday, and, barring any setbacks, he will eventually move to a mound.
Eflin is not as far along in his rehab as Domínguez, but it is looking more and more likely he will return before season's end. If he does, he will provide the Phillies with some much needed length out of the bullpen, or perhaps even the rotation.
