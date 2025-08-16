Phillies Star Slugger Ties Barry Bonds With Impressive Single-Season Home Run Feat
The Philadelphia Phillies have been clicking on all cylinders recently, with their MLB trade deadline additions providing the exact kind of impact they were hoping for to elevate the team’s performance, especially on the pitching staff.
Their bullpen has received a much-needed boost from the acquisition of Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins via trade and the signing of veteran David Robertson. They have combined to make eight appearances thus far, throwing seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts and already compiling a 0.6 bWAR.
The Phillies are still waiting for the addition of Harrison Bader to pay off, as he has struggled in the early going after being acquired from the Twins in a separate deal from Duran. Their messy outfield situation hasn’t quite been cleared up yet, with Max Kepler also struggling and Nick Castellanos mired in an extended slump.
Luckily for Philadelphia, other players have been able to pick up the slack and produce at a high level recently. Second baseman Bryson Stott has been on fire in August and the production from shortstop Trea Turner and first baseman Bryce Harper remains excellent. But even their heroics pale in comparison to what designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is doing.
The hero for the National League All-Star Team during the swing off at this year’s Midsummer Classic has not slowed down the power production upon returning to the Phillies. He has already hit 13 home runs in 100 at-bats in the second half with six doubles and 32 RBI. His run production has been elite, picking the perfect time for a career season.
Kyle Schwarber Has Matched Impressive MLB Home Run History
Set to be a free agent in a few months, Schwarber is currently tied with Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL lead with 43 home runs. Only Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has more in baseball with 46. The Philadelphia star is pacing the sport with 101 RBI.
He broke the 100-RBI barrier on Friday night, launching a three-run home run off of Washington Nationals left-handed relief pitcher Konnor Pilkington. It was a historic home run, as Schwarber had accomplished something only Barry Bonds had done previously when it came to long balls.
As shared by Phillies Notes, the official account run by the Phillies Baseball Communications Department on X, last night was the 11th home run that Schwarber has hit against a left-handed reliever this season. Bonds is the only other left-handed hitter in baseball history to hit that many against a southpaw relief pitcher in a single season.
That is an incredible feat given how matchup-oriented so many of the bullpen decisions are nowadays. Relief pitchers are armed with some of the nastiest stuff in baseball, able to ratchet up their effort level to 100 percent and empty the tank, unlike a starting pitcher who has to navigate multiple innings.
Alas, it doesn’t matter who Schwarber is facing, because he is locked in at the plate. Pitchers of all forms, starters or relievers, left or right-handed, are serving up home runs to him as he is putting up career best numbers at the plate.