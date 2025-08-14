Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Chasing Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa for Impressive Feat
As the Philadelphia Phillies look to bounce back from a tough series against the Cincinnati Reds, the team will have a great chance to do so against the Washington Nationals.
The Nationals have been one of the worst teams in the league for much of this season, and the Phillies are catching them at a good time. With the New York Mets struggling, Philadelphia is looking to build their lead in the NL East, especially considering the Mets will be facing a red-hot Seattle Mariners team.
As the Phillies get set to start their series against the Nationals, their star slugger, Kyle Schwarber, will be seeking to continue to chase down Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire for an impressive home run feat.
It has been a fantastic campaign for the 32-year-old. He has been one of the main reasons why Philadelphia is currently in first place in the NL East, and Schwarber is hoping to challenge Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani for the NL MVP.
So far this season, he has slashed .249/.372/.578 with 42 home runs and 97 RBI. The power numbers are what stand out for the slugger, and with a home run in the series against the Reds, it made it 13 straight series with a home run.
This incredible feat that Schwarber has been able to accomplish is only bested by Sosa in 1998 and McGwire in 1996. As two of the best home run hitters of that era, what the Phillies slugger has been able to accomplish is impressive.
Can Schwarber Keep the Streak Alive?
With most series only being three games, it shows just how consistent he has been so far this year. Being able to hit two home runs a week is an amazing accomplishment.
Home run hitters generally aren’t the most consistent when it comes to hitting, but Schwarber has been operating on a different level this campaign. Being in the same sentence when speaking about home runs with Sosa and McGwire is not something that happens often.
As the team continues to try to build some momentum, Schwaber will have four games against the Nationals to keep his streak alive. Pitching has not been a forte of Washington this season, and the talented slugger will have a great chance to extend his streak to 14.
Overall, it has been a fantastic year for Schwarber, and he will have a chance to break the record set by McGwire in 1998.