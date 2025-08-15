Phillies Will Face Stiff Competition in Free Agency to Keep Star Slugger
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a successful season, but some tough decisions will be looming large this offseason.
Despite a little bit of a slide of late, the Phillies have been able to create a nice lead for themselves in the National League East. Coming into the year, Philadelphia was expected to be one of the best teams in the NL, and that has mostly proven to be true.
The starting rotation has exceeded all of their already high expectations, with the unit being one of the best in baseball. Furthermore, the bullpen has been much improved thanks to the addition of Jhoan Duran at the trade deadline.
This campaign has felt like one that the Phillies were going to try to make a run at it, and that has been the case. With the core getting older and some hitting free agency at the end of the season, Philadelphia might be a very different-looking team in 2026. With that being said, if the Phillies want to keep one of their stars, they are going to have to fight off a lot of other teams that will likely be vying for his services this coming winter.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the impending free agency of Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies likely to face competition to sign the slugger from nearly every team in baseball.
Who Will Be Pursuing Schwarber?
Aside from the New York Yankees, who have Giancarlo Stanton, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have Shohei Ohtani under contract going into next year to be the designated hitters of their respective teams, everyone else should be going after Schwarber.
The 32-year-old is having an NL MVP-caliber season, slashing .249/.371/.577 with 42 home runs and 98 RBI. Schwarber is on pace to set career-highs in multiple areas and has been a major reason for the success of the Phillies.
However, as a free agent at the end of the year, anything could happen. While both sides seemingly want to be together, hitting the open market is always wild. Since almost every team in baseball could use his services, Schwarber might be set for a nice upcoming payday.
With still a lot of the season to go and what will likely be some games played in the postseason, the continued success of Schwarber will only raise his value. Even though he is 32 years old and strictly a designated hitter at this point, he should receive one of the bigger contracts this offseason.