Report: Odúbel Herrera Signs One-Year Deal with the Phillies

According to Jon Heyman, the Phillies have reached a one-year deal with Odúbel Herrera. He's the Phillies fifth major league free agent signing of the offseason.

© Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

After six major league seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Odúbel Herrera is returning to Philadelphia for a seventh season with which he made his major league debut, according to Jon Heyman.

The finer details of the contract are as of yet unknown, but the deal is for only one year and a major league contract.

After a steady start to his career, Herrera has been below-average since 2018. Since then, he's slashed .252/.308/.409 with -10 defensive runs saved.

He returned to the Phillies last year for the first time since his domestic violence suspension in 2019, and filled in at center field and the leadoff role for much of the year.

His ineffectiveness there was apparent, his OPS was only .287, an especially low number for a leadoff hitter.

Herrera's role on the 2022 Phillies is also not yet clear. He'll likely be behind 2021 rookie sensation Matt Vierling on the depth chart, while the Phillies are poised to sign a top tier free agent in left field for the middle of the batting order.

In all likelihood, Herrera won't get the same playing time he saw with the Phillies in 2021. His role will presumably be filling in as a fourth outfielder or potentially a platoon with the right-handed Vierling.

Report: Odúbel Herrera Signs One-Year Deal with the Philadelphia Phillies

By Ben Silver49 seconds ago

