Report: Phillies DFA Odúbel Herrera

Report: Philadelphia Phillies DFA Odúbel Herrera
In response to a flurry of moves, the Philadelphia Phillies are designating seven-year veteran Odúbel Herrera.
According to a report from Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Phillies are designating Odúbel Herrera for assignment.
The Phillies have been looking for a defensive upgrade in center field, and after a flurry of trades, they were going to need to find some space on their 40-man roster. The outfielder was in the midst of a dismal season at the plate, and hasn't exactly been a promising elsewhere.
With center field now addressed with the acquisition of Brandon Marsh, and the bullpen addressed with the acquisition of David Robertson, the Phillies are set to upgrade their starting rotation.
The trade deadline is less than two hours away. Stay tuned.
