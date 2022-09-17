Report: Sosa Likely Out for Season With Hamstring Strain

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to lose a lot of production with the loss of Edmundo Sosa. Since joining Philadelphia, the utility infielder sported a .315/.345/.593 slashline.

It was a small sample size, 59 plate appearances to be exact, but wildly productive from a player the Phillies had expected little from offensively.

Running out a groundball in the sixth inning of Thursday night's loss in Miami, Sosa pulled up lame, his hamstring was bothering him. Lifted for Nick Maton, Sosa was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.

Now, according to a report from Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Sosa looks to be out for the season. According to Gelb, it's a grade 2 hamstring strain, which is a partial tear of the muscle, for which recovery can last up to eight weeks.

With the playoffs beginning in just two and a half weeks, it would take a miracle for Sosa to be ready by then. Perhaps he could be back with the Phillies for a late round series, but they would have to get there first.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!