Phillies Decline Segura's Club Option

Jean Segura finally snapped his decade-long playoff drought in 2022 with the Philadelphia Phillies, thereby ending the longest playoff drought for any individual MLB player and the longest drought for any National League team.

Segura has been an integral part of the Phillies for four years after he arrived in the deal which sent J.P. Crawford and Carlos Santana to Seattle. Now his time with the organization may be at an end.

The Phillies decided to decline Segura's $17 million club option on Monday, officially making him a free agent.

Segura is a good player, no doubt, but with so many middle infield options on the free agent market this off-season, the Phillies are better served giving Segura a pay cut, or looking to sign one of the four big fish in Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson.

