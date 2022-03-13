Report: Phillies' Reunion with Herrera Possible?

The Philadelphia Phillies have been tied to some intriguing names for their outfield during free agency. Some of these names include Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, or Nick Castellanos.

So, it was a surprise for some fans on Sunday morning when NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reported that an Odúbel Herrera reunion with the Phillies was a possibility.

As of Sunday morning, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski claimed that they are considering a potential platoon for either left or center field in 2022. Dombrowski mentioned Matt Vierling as an option, so is Herrera the other player in this tandem?

The Phillies previously declined Herrera's 2022 club option and outrighted him in November, but bought out the remaining $11.5 million contract, giving him $2.5 million instead, retaining control of his contract.

Herrera was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 MLB season due to a domestic violence incident, and then went unclaimed after being designated for assignment by the Phillies in Jan. 2020. He missed the entire shortened season and then was invited to Phillies Spring Training in 2021. Herrera returned to the Phillies last season to play center field after all of their other options ran out.

In 492 plate appearances, the 30-year-old batted .260 with a .726 OPS, 13 home runs, and 51 RBI.

Herrera's 2021 stats are not impressive by any stretch, especially while better options remain available in free agency or by trade, making the Phillies' interest in a reunion questionable. Given the fact that Herrera carries along much controversy due to his past, it makes the move even more concerning.

However, nothing is confirmed yet, and the Phillies are likely to make more moves this week. Stay tuned.

