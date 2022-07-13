Report: Phillies Select Toffey, Rossman, Option Kelly

Skip to main content
Report: Philadelphia Phillies Select Toffey, Rossman, Option Kelly

The Philadelphia Phillies called up and activated two players from their minor league system.

The Philadelphia Phillies selected the contract of infielder Will Toffey on Wednesday, per Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Toffey was acquired earlier this year from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for utility man Luke Williams, who's now thriving with the Miami Marlins.

With Lehigh Valley in 2022, the 27-year-old Toffey has batted .266 alongside a .823 OPS, 18 doubles, three home runs, 22 RBI, and 33 walks. 

He was added to the 40-man roster and is active, along with right-hander Bubby Rossman. 

The 30-year-old Rossman has posted a 3.98 ERA with the Reading Fightin' Phils this season, collecting 48 strikeouts and 20 walks in 40.2 innings pitched. He will serve as a substitute for unvaccinated players on the active roster on Wednesday as they finish their series in Toronto.

In turn, the Phillies optioned reliever Michael Kelly back to Lehigh Valley. Kelly was recalled on July 8, and struggled in two appearances. Opponents slashed .375/.375/.750 against him. Yikes.

