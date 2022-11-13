Report: Phillies Sign Hitting Coach Kevin Long to Two-Year Extension

First came manager Rob Thomson, then third base coach Dusty Wathan, and now, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Philadelphia Phillies have locked up hitting coach Kevin Long through the 2025 season, by way of a two-year extension.

Long, whose name was floating around in managerial rumors since the postseason began, was an integral part of the Phillies' offensive success this past season. This year, he mentored players like Kyle Schwarber, Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, and many others on their way to success, and did his part in guiding Philadelphia hitters to the World Series. He's beloved within the clubhouse, too.

The Phillies now have a good portion of their 2022 coaching staff locked up long-term, and could look to pitching coach Caleb Cotham, as well as infield coach Bobby Dickerson, as next in line to receive their respective paydays.

'KLong' was fabulous in his first season with the Phillies. Here's to three more!

