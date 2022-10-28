Report: Wathan to Sign Multi-Year Extension with Phillies

Rumors had been circulating over the last few weeks that some members of the Philadelphia Phillies coaching staff were being considered for a multitude of open managerial positions around Major League Baseball. As is the case with many teams that find sudden success, up-and-coming teams were on the lookout, attempting to poach coaching talent from the World-Series-bound Phillies.

Phillies' hitting coach Kevin Long was named among these rumors, as was third base coach Dusty Wathan, who was a finalist in the Phillies' 2018 managerial search.

However, it would appear that Wathan isn't going anywhere, as a report from Robert Murray of Fansided recently surfaced, detailing that Wathan is set to sign a multi-year extension with Philadelphia, locking the third base coach up for the foreseeable future.

As was detailed in Murray's report, Wathan was under consideration for the Kansas City Royals' managerial position, which has yet to be filled. The Marlins on the other hand announced the hiring of former St. Louis Cardinal Skip Schumaker on Oct 25., taking Wathan out of the running.

The Phillies have a great thing going in their locker room right now, and Wathan is a big part of that. The veteran 49-year-old coach has been with the organization since 2008, and came up through the pipeline with a multitude of the Phillies' longest-tenured players. Keeping him in red pinstripes is a big win for team morale, as well as chemistry.

This, coupled with Rob Thomson's extension earlier this month, is the first step in what should be a long line of extensions for the Phillies' coaches. Hitting coach Kevin Long and pitching coach Caleb Cotham have been spectacular since joining the Phillies organization, and are both more-than deserving candidates to be locked up.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!