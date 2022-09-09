Skip to main content

Zach Eflin to Begin Rehab Assignment with Lehigh Valley

The Philadelphia Phillies have some pitching help on the way, as Zach Eflin begins a rehab assignment with Triple-A on Friday.
The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Friday that Zach Eflin will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. He is reportedly scheduled to pitch two innings for the IronPigs as they take on the Worcester WooSox at Coca-Cola Park. The right-hander has been out of commission since June 28 with what was labeled as a right knee bruise.

Eflin will bolster the Phillies rotation in a big way. Regardless of whether or not the 28-year-old proves ready to throw a full game's worth of pitches, his length as an opener or even out of the bullpen will prove a major boon to a gassed Philadelphia pitching staff.

His presence could take some pressure off of Ranger Suárez, who has had some trouble getting out of the fourth inning in his recent starts. The same can be said for Zack Wheeler, who is due off of the injured list soon. 

However, should Eflin prove to have a starter's stamina upon his return, perhaps Bailey Falter takes the role of the extra-long man/opener.

Wherever the chips may fall, having Zach Eflin back is sure to have a major impact on the stamina of the Phillies' pitching and will aid the team immensely in their quest to quench a decade-plus-long postseason drought.

