Thomson Says "No Chance" for Change at Top of Phillies' Lineup

Game 2 of the NLDS did not go the way the Philadelphia Phillies wanted. Despite Zack Wheeler's distinct sharpness through five innings, a costly misplay at first base by Rhys Hoskins began a domino effect that spiraled into an eventual Phillies' loss.

Hoskins has been a net negative in the postseason thus far. The first baseman has logged a singular hit, a double in Game 1 of the NLDS, and is a cumulative 1-for-18 at the plate in four playoff games thus far.

He and leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber have combined for a dreadful 1-for-34 start to begin the Phillies' first October appearance in over a decade. That is less than ideal to see from the team's top two hitters in the lineup.

However, despite the sluggers' struggles, Manager Rob Thomson doubled-down on Thursday, insisting there would be "no chance" at a change to the top of the lineup.

"I think days off can help guys in a lot of different ways," Thomson said. "I think Hoskins is getting close. He's starting to loft a lot of balls and square up balls. He's just not squaring them up enough. But Schwarb is caught in between a little bit. He's just maybe trying to do a little too much. Maybe a day off helps those guys a lot."

Thomson went on to confirm that Friday's lineup will unquestionably include Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins in the one- and two-hole, respectively.

The Phillies will begin their first playoff home stand on Friday, where Citizens Bank Park is sure to be packed to the brim with Phillies fans hoping to see their team take another series lead against their rival Atlanta Braves.

