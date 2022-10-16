Report: Kevin Long Under Consideration for MLB Managerial Vacancies

When a team finds success in dramatic fashion, their coaching staff tends to become the target of other organizations. Thus, it would seem the talent-poaching hunt is coming for the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long is under consideration for the multitude of managerial vacancies sprawled out across Major League Baseball.

While Long has never managed at the major league level, his experience and knowledge is well-respected and recognized throughout the game. The 55-year-old veteran has two championships under his belt, one with the New York Yankees and one with the Washington Nationals.

Teams that are in the hunt for a new skipper include the Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, and perhaps others.

Long would be a perfect fit for any team, as nearly every Phillies hitter has seen improvement amidst his guidance. Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Bryson Stott, and countless others have blossomed under his tutelage.

It's also worth noting that Long seems to have taken well to his players in Philadelphia. He's often been seen in the center of the team's postseason celebrations being doused with champagne and beer, and even returning the favor at times.

While Long moving on to a bigger and better role would serve as a massive blow to the Phillies, it would be hard to fault him for taking the leap. The veteran coach has devoted his life to the game of baseball, and is more than deserving of a promotion to MLB's brightest coaching spotlight.

There are a number of enticing names on the managerial market, which is seemingly headlined by Astros bench coach, Joe Espada. Multiple reports have suggested that San Francisco Giants legend Bruce Bochy is considering a return to the fray as well.

Regardless, Kevin Long isn't going anywhere until the Phillies' season is through. Their battle for the NLCS begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

