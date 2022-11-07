Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop.

With Jean Segura's $17 million club option for the 2023 MLB season unlikely to be picked up, a move to second base seems likely for Bryson Stott. That transition would leave shortstop wide open to add an elite shortstop, such as Bogaerts, to the roster.

Philadelphia has just come off of an unlikely World Series appearance this past season and owner John Middleton has always been willing to spend to ensure his team finds success.

Adding a top-tier player like Bogaerts will likely be high on the list for the Phillies front office as we get deeper into the winter and MLB free agency.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!