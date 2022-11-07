Skip to main content

Rumored Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract

Rumored Philadelphia Phillies free agent target Xander Bogaerts has opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. 

With Jean Segura's $17 million club option for the 2023 MLB season unlikely to be picked up, a move to second base seems likely for Bryson Stott. That transition would leave shortstop wide open to add an elite shortstop, such as Bogaerts, to the roster.

Philadelphia has just come off of an unlikely World Series appearance this past season and owner John Middleton has always been willing to spend to ensure his team finds success.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Adding a top-tier player like Bogaerts will likely be high on the list for the Phillies front office as we get deeper into the winter and MLB free agency.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19313134
News

Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19368102
News

Report: Harper to Undergo Tests, Will Determine if Tommy John is Necessary

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19354667
Opinions

With the Offseason in Full Swing, Difficult Decisions Lie Ahead for the Phillies

By Andy Jasner
USATSI_19369111
Opinions

Philadelphia Should Celebrate These Phillies

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19238673
News

Six Phillies Declare Free Agency

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19372328
Opinions

The Phillies Most Important Achievement of 2022 Is Bigger Than a Pennant

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19370786
News

Phillies Falter as Astros Take World Series

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19370698
Game Day

Watch: Schwarber's Homer Gives the Phillies the Lead

By Ben Silver