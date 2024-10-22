What Is Philadelphia Phillies Biggest Weakness Heading Into Offseason?
It was a disappointing end to the 2024 season for the Philadelphia Phillies, as they once again fell short of their expectations in the postseason.
While the Phillies have become a very successful and stable franchise in the National League, they have been unable to get over the hump and win a World Series with their current core of talent.
Winning a World Series is not easy and Philadelphia is finding that out the hard way. This past season, it looked like the 2024 version of the Phillies was one of the most complete they have had in recent history. However, against the New York Mets, they got limited production from their outfielder and their bullpen also imploded on them.
These were two areas of concern for Philadelphia going into the postseason, and both really were highlighted in the loss to the Mets.
As the Phillies head into the offseason, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the biggest weakness for the team. He highlighted the bullpen as the biggest weakness heading into the winter.
“The two highest-leverage relievers for the Phillies from the second half of the 2024 season—Hoffman and Estévez— are free agents. It doesn't sound likely the Phillies will bring both back, given that the expectation is they will each get multiyear deals. But whether it's one of those two or thinking bigger after a postseason meltdown by the bullpen, finding late-game answers is crucial for the Phillies this winter.”
Philadelphia really looked like they did a nice job establishing a deep and talented bullpen in 2024, as the unit looked strong during the regular campaign. However, they really struggled in the postseason, and with that being the most important time to lean on the bullpen, changes will almost certainly be coming.
With both Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez as free agents, the Phillies will have the opportunity to shake things up and go in a completely different direction this offseason. Adding a top flight closer would be ideal, and there will be some options available to them in free agency. Also, making a trade for a closer could solve some issues, as pursing Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers would make a lot of sense.
Even though the bullpen is a glaring issue, finding some offensive help in the outfield would be beneficial as well. Aside from Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia got limited production at the plate from their outfield, which ended up being a recipe for failure.