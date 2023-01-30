This Day in Phillies History: Remembering Herb Pennock

On this day in Philadelphia Phillies history, General Manager Herb Pennock passed away in 1948.

The MLB Winter Meetings were not always held at the end of the season in early December. Instead, they were held later, closer to the new season. In 1948 Philadelphia Phillies General Manager Herb Pennock attended the meetings.

On Jan. 30, Pennock collapsed in his hotel room and was rushed to a hospital where he passed away.

Pennock made his debut in baseball as a pitcher with the Philadelphia Athletics. He enjoyed a 20-plus year career that included six World Series championships. Just weeks after his death, Pennock was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

By all accounts Pennock was healthy but he suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and died at the age of 53,

In other historical tid bits on this day, the Phillies did make some transactions.

In 1989, the Phillies signed Larry McWilliams who threw 120.1 innings for Philadelphia before being traded to the Kansas City Royals later that year.

In 1996, the Phillies signed catcher Benito Santiago who put together an impressive campaign in his one season with Philadelphia slashing .264/.332/.503 over the course of 136 games.

