Two Philadelphia Phillies Veterans Selected to Play in MLB All-Star Game
The Philadelphia Phillies won’t be quite as ubiquitous in this All-Star Game as they were last year, when eight players made the team.
But the Phillies will be well-represented in this year’s game, too.
MLB released the reserves and the pitching staffs for the American League and the National League on Sunday. The game is set for July 15 in Atlanta.
The Phillies will have two players in the game, including pitcher Zack Wheeler and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.
Last year the Phillies had three starters — first baseman Bryce Harper, third baseman Alec Bohm and shortstop Trea Turner. Jeff Hoffman, Cristopher Sánchez, Matt Strahm, Ranger Suárez and Wheeler were all selected as pitchers.
Wheeler is heading back for his third All-Star Game appearance after another exceptional first half of the season. The perennial Cy Young candidate is 9-3 with a 2.17 ERA in 18 starts, with 148 strikeouts and 25 walks in 116 innings.
Schwarber will be an All-Star for the third time, as he was selected to make his first appearance since 2022. He has been the Phillies’ leading power source all season with 27 home runs. He has more than twice as many home runs as outfielder Nick Castellanos and Turner, who each have 11.
They join the National League starters, which were unveiled earlier this week. The infield included Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado and Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
The starting outfielders are Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, right fielder Kyle Tucker and the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr.
