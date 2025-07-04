Former Philadelphia Phillies Journeyman Infielder Announces Retirement
A former Philadelphia Phillies prospect and infielder announced his retirement from professional baseball on Friday.
Freddy Galvis, who signed with Philadelphia as a 16-year-old out of Venezuela and played six of his 10 Major League seasons with the franchise, announced his retirement on social media.
Galvis, now 35 years old, had not played in Majors since 2021, when he played his final stint with the Phillies. After two years in Japanese baseball, he played his final professional season in 2024 with Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League.
Galvis posted his retirement message in Spanish.
“What was once a dream has come true, and now it’s over,” Galvis said. “After 19 years in professional baseball, my baseball career is coming to an end.”
In the message he thanked his family, friends, coaches and teammates. He tagged each of the five MLB teams he played for.
He spent a significant portion of his professional career with the Phillies. He was signed as an international free agent at 16 years old in 2006 and worked his way through the organization, culminating in him winning the 2011 Paul Owens award, given each year to the best minor league player in the organization.
Galvis made the 2012 opening day roster due to an injury to Chase Utley and became the first Phillies rookie in 42 years to make his MLB debut on opening day. He was also He was suspended 50 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for a banned substance.
Considered an above-average infielder, he became a full-time player in 2015 and played in 151 or more games for the Phillies in the next three seasons, including all 162 in 2017. He was never named an All-Star, but he was a Gold Glove finalist twice at shortstop in his final two seasons with the Phillies.
After the 2017 season, was traded to the San Diego Padres in exchange for pitcher Enyel De Los Santos. He started all 162 games for the Padres in 2018. He eventually returned to the Phillies in 2021 to close out his MLB career.
With the Phillies he slashed .244/.287/.373 with 57 home runs and 247 RBI.
After his first stint with the Phillies, he bounced around the Majors for a few years. He played for the San Diego Padres (2018), the Toronto Blue Jays (2019), the Cincinnati Reds (2019-20) and the Baltimore Orioles (2021).
He also played for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks (2022–2023) in NPB in 2022 and 2023.
For his MLB career he slashed .246/.292/.387 with 109 home runs and 426 RBI.
