Watch: Kyle Schwarber Destroys a Baseball as He Adds to Phillies Lead

Kyle Schwarber just hit a baseball far. Very far. 488 feet to be exact. And it increased the Philadelphia Phillies' lead to 2-0.

Schwarber's 488-foot shot to left field was Yu Darvish's second allowed home run of the evening, the first being to Bryce Harper.

On the other side, Phillies starter Zack Wheeler had just finished pitching 5.0 innings of shutout ball, surrendering just one hit to Wil Meyers.

Even Harper was impressed by the shot.

Schwarber's solo shot was the hardest hit ball in his career, the farthest ball ever hit in Petco Park, and the fourth-hardest hit in MLB this season.

He was waiting for his moment and he may have just found it.

