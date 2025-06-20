What Are Phillies' NL East Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
The Philadelphia Phillies are beginning their massive three-game weekend set against the New York Mets on Friday with major NL East ramifications on the line.
While this series likely won't determine who wins the division at the end of the year, it's still important for the Phillies to prove to everyone -- and maybe themselves -- that they can compete with the Mets following their elimination in the NLDS last year and the embarrassing sweep that took place earlier in this campaign.
But when taking a step back and looking at things from a broader perspective, it's clear that Philadelphia is one of the best teams in Major League Baseball where a few roster tweaks ahead of the trade deadline could push them over the top.
They are expected to be active this year, but how about the rest of their NL East rivals?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report had some interesting predictions when it came to what he believes those front offices will do before July 31.
New York Mets
Buy
This shouldn't be a surprise.
As one of the best teams in the sport themselves, they will want to capitalize on the newfound momentum the has franchise coming off their NLCS appearance and record-setting deal handed to Juan Soto.
They'll be aggressive.
Atlanta Braves
Hold
It's crazy to see what this team has become the last two years following a stretch where they dominated this division and were consistently at the top of the odds board when it came to winning championships.
Normally aggressive, Rymer doesn't think that will be the case this season even if they are in a position where they could become sellers.
"... this isn't a franchise in need of a rebuild. Or even a reboot. A simple reset will do, and the Braves can aim for one of those by keeping their roster intact and perhaps seeking a managerial change over the winter," he wrote.
Washington Nationals
Sell
This also shouldn't be a surprise.
With a roster full of their star prospects who are trying to mature at the Major League level together, getting whatever they can back to help the future growth of this franchise is something the front office will try to do.
However, Rymer doesn't believe it's going to be a notable one for the Washington Nationals.
"The odds are on them selling. It will be a boring sale, though. Kyle Finnegan and Nathaniel Lowe are nice pieces, and something might be made of Michael Soroka. But if it's priceless trade chips you want, it's best to look at the bottom of this division," he wrote.
Miami Marlins
Sell
If they choose to go all in, the Miami Marlins could completely reshape their organization when it comes to what they would get back from some of their best trade pieces.
How aggressive they decide to be will be interesting to monitor. But there's no doubt they will be sellers before July 31.
