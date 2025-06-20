Phillies Now Tied for NL East Lead Ahead of Massive Series Against Mets
The Philadelphia Phillies are now tied with the New York Mets at the top of the NL East.
Just 10 days ago, that was a borderline unthinkable statement to make based on the fact that the Phillies were five games back from the Mets and in the midst of one of their worst stretches of the season when they had lost six out of their last seven and five in a row at one point.
However, starting on June 11, Philadelphia rattled off five consecutive wins before they dropped a contest on Tuesday, rebounding to win their final two games against the Miami Marlins to enter this weekend series against their archrivals as winners of seven out of their last eight.
Meanwhile, New York is reeling.
After looking like the clear frontrunners in the division when they got out to that lead, the Mets have now lost six in a row.
That makes this three-game series even more massive than it already was supposed to be coming in.
Even without Bryce Harper in the lineup, the Phillies have found ways to win, using timely hitting and strong pitching to turn things around and claw back into the NL East race.
And simply put, Philadelphia has to win this set.
Not only is there still a sour taste in the mouths of fans everywhere based on what occurred in last year's National League Division Series when the Mets dominated the Phillies and eliminated them from the playoffs, but that was then followed up with an embarrassing sweep at the beginning of the season.
In all likelihood, this series isn't going to determine the winner of the division.
However, since Philadelphia is entering this matchup with tons of momentum while New York is reeling, there is a feeling that this is the time for the Phillies to make a statement that they can beat the Mets.
All three of these games will be on national television, too.
Friday will be on Apple TV+, with Saturday broadcasted on FOX and Sunday taking place on Sunday Night Baseball.
With the national spotlight on this series, Philadelphia has to show up ready to play.
The good thing is they have the pitching advantage in this set on paper.
Friday is scheduled to be Zack Wheeler (7-2, 2.76 ERA) vs. Blade Tidwell (0-1, 14.73 ERA) in his second start of the season.
Saturday is scheduled to be Mick Abel (2-0, 2.21 ERA) vs. Griffin Canning (6-3, 3.80 ERA), with the finale scheduled to be Jesus Luzardo (6-3, 4.41 ERA) vs. Drew Peterson (5-2, 2.60 ERA).
