Phillies Might Be Facing Mets at Just the Right Time With Offensive Turnaround
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Wednesday with help from a three-run homer from Bryson Stott. Ranger Suarez pitched seven innings for one run and eight strikeouts. Matt Strahm finished the job with two strikeouts for his fourth save of the year.
"He's pitched so great," manager Rob Thomson said on Suarez, who has a 2.20 ERA on the year. "He's been tremendous. It's just the command of the baseball, you know? He throws the fastball pretty much wherever he wants."
The Phillies now 7-2 in their last nine with a 44-30 record on the season. After a five-game losing streak, they've found themselves, and it could be at just the right time.
After wrapping things up against the Marlins on Thursday in what has been a largely successful series, Philadelphia will battle the New York Mets over the weekend in what could be their most important series of 2025 yet. The Phillies are one game behind the Mets for first place in the National League East, and this series could go a long way in deciding who is on top at the end of the season.
New York swept Philadelphia earlier in the season back in April to gain real ground in the tiebreaker race. Now, the Phillies will look to gain that back, at least partially.
Not only is Philadelphia hot, but the Mets are on a cold streak, having lost five in a row, getting swept by the Tampa Bay Rays, and losing two to the Atlanta Braves. They've given up five or more runs in each of those five outings - the Phillies have scored five or more runs in five of their last seven wins.
This is Philadelphia's moment to show they are the best in the NL East and one of the best in the MLB. But first, they'll need help from Christopher Sanchez to avoid the split with Miami.
