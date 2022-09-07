Can the Phillies Keep Robertson Primed for the Postseason?

It's been 10 years since the Philadelphia Phillies last made the playoffs, and 12 years since the team clinched a National League pennant. They were defeated by the New York Yankees in six games in the 2009 World Series.

While most of that Yankees' team is either retired or close to it, one member of that ball club is having another career-year at 37 years old in 2022. That would be David Robertson, who was 24 in 2009 in his second MLB season.

The Phillies originally acquired Robertson prior to the 2019 season, but he was sidelined for the majority of the year with an injury that eventually led to Tommy John surgery. Robertson returned in 2021, and resurged with the Chicago Cubs in 2022. Now at this year's trade deadline, Philadelphia picked up Robertson from the Cubs in exchange for pitching prospect Ben Brown.

Robertson was a tremendous addition to the bullpen, having pitched to a 2.23 ERA and 11.4 K/9 in 40.1 innings of work with the Cubs in 2022. When the Phillies acquired him, interim manager Rob Thomson said that the plan was for Robertson to essentially take over Jeurys Familia's role, who was designated for assignment on Aug. 2.

The right-hander had been closing for the Cubs, but Thomson wanted to stick with Seranthony Domínguez and Brad Hand in save situations. Unfortunately, Domínguez has been on the injured list since Aug. 18 with right triceps tendinitis. Brad Hand has also struggled, don't let his 2.20 ERA fool you. Since Aug. 5, Hand has allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits in nine innings of work. Certainly not the most reliable option in a high-leverage situation.

With closer Corey Knebel out for the season and the rotation down their best starter in Zack Wheeler, there's only so much Thomson can do to make up those innings, but overworking Robertson should not be one of them. The 14-year MLB veteran has looked fatigued in recent appearances, with the velocity on his fastball dropping to 90-92 in his outing on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins. It also marked Robertson's 49th game of 2022, his most since 2018.

"Yeah, we're gonna have to watch it," Thomson told Phillies Nation's Tim Kelly regarding Robertson's workload. "He's really important to us. I thought that was an important game tonight. Typically, I don't think I probably would have used him... and so now we'll have to really monitor what we're doing."

In six games since Domínguez's injury, Robertson has tossed 7.1 innings to the tune of a 4.91 ERA, issuing five walks and fanning 10 batters. He's thrown 146 pitches to 34 batters during that span. Prior to Domínguez's injury, however, the Alabama native walked just one batter to his seven strikeouts, pitched to a 1.28 ERA, and threw 90 pitches in six appearances.

To say that the Phillies need Seranthony back is an understatement. Luckily, reports on Domínguez have come back positive, with the right-hander looking "really good," per Thomson, after throwing in a sim game on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park. He touched 95-96 and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday. It's possible he begins a rehab assignment soon.

In the meantime, Thomson must try his best to manage Robertson's workload—he's already stated that he'll have off on Wednesday—and keep him rested up for some big appearances down the stretch, and hopefully, deep into October. Despite his age, the Phillies still have a talented relief arm on their roster, and Robertson wants to make the most of his second chance with Philadelphia.

