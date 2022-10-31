Skip to main content

David Robertson Hearkens Back to the Last Great Phillies Team

When the World Series returns to Citizens Bank Park on Monday, Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson will be playing on familiar ground.

The last World Series game to be played at Citizens Bank Park took place thirteen years ago, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2009. The Philadelphia Phillies earned a hard-fought 8-6 victory over the New York Yankees, pushing the series back to New York for Game 6. If you feel like an eternity has passed since that day, I promise you aren't alone.

Nearly everyone who played in that game has long since retired. Only two players who took the field in that contest were active during the 2022 season, and one of them, Robinson Canó, looked to be on his last legs. The other? Well, he's back for more.

David Robertson has returned to the World Series. This time, of course, he'll be playing for the team he helped beat all those years ago.

Robertson pitched two scoreless innings in Game 5 of the 2009 World Series. He struck out Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard, and he induced groundouts from Chase Utley, Shane Victorino, and Carlos Ruiz. The only hit he allowed was a single by Cliff Lee. 

It has been said many times this postseason that Zach Eflin is the last remaining connection to the old core from 2007-2011. Eflin, as we know, came to the organization in 2014 as part of the trade that sent franchise icon Jimmy Rollins to L.A. It's certainly a meaningful connection.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Yet it might actually be Robertson who best ties the current squad to the great Phillies teams of yore. He is, after all, the only player on the roster to have pitched in a World Series at Citizens Bank Park. To have seen the home crowd go wild as the Phillies fought for a world championship. To have played in the Fall Classic with Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley, and Ryan Howard. 

David Robertson throws a pitch in the 2009 World Series at Citizens Bank Park.

David Robertson throws a pitch in the 2009 World Series at Citizens Bank Park.

In other words, Robertson is living proof that the last World Series in Philadelphia was not an eternity ago after all. 

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19317988
Opinions

Robertson Hearkens Back to the Last Great Phillies Team

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_8029096
News

Phillies Call Upon Stable of Champions for World Series Game 3 First Pitch

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19283974
Game Day

How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Link

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19325137
Podcast

Podcast: Citizens Bank Park Will Haunt the Astros in Game 3 on Halloween

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19289238
Opinions

The Phillies Have Major Advantage with Realmuto at Catcher

By Andy Jasner
USATSI_19324396
Opinions

Stott Must Remain in Phillies' Starting Lineup for Rest of World Series

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19284304
News

Syndergaard to Start for Phillies in Game 3 of World Series

By Alex Carr
USATSI_19326878
Game Day

Phillies Bats Fall Silent as Astros Take Game 2 of the World Series

By Kade Kistner