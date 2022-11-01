How Might the Phillies Pitching Staff Approach a World Series Game 7?

The Philadelphia Phillies have never played a Game 7. In 140 years of history, MLB's oldest one-name, one-city franchise has played only two winner-take-all elimination games.

One occurred in the Phillies-Montreal Expos 1981 NLDS when George Vukovich's homer forced a Game 5. The other came when the Phillies and Houston Astros went to Game 5 of the 1980 NLCS.

The Phillies lost against the Expos, but defeated the Astros in 10 innings to advance to the World Series. That game saw both teams employ their number-two starters in relief when things got dire, falling back upon their most vital assets when the only option was win or go home.

The Phillies also got a taste in 2010 NLCS Game 6 when the San Francisco Giants threw Jonathan Sánchez, Madison Bumgarner, and Tim Lincecum all in the same game to send Philadelphia packing.

Of course, none of these scenarios are as extreme as a World Series Game 7, when the season is on the line for both teams.

The last such game — 2019 World Series Game 7 — saw the Astros hand the ball to both Zack Grienke and José Urquidy while the Washington Nationals started Max Scherzer before Game 4 starter Pat Corbin took the ball.

Currently, the Phillies' rotation is set up as such for the remaining five games: Ranger Suárez in Game 3, Aaron Nola in Game 4, Noah Syndergaard/Kyle Gibson/bullpen in Game 5, Zack Wheeler in Game 6, and Suárez in Game 7.

Due to the off day between Games 5 and 6, Suárez will be pitching on normal rest, while Nola could pitch that game on short rest. Even the Game 5 starter, whether it be Syndergaard or Gibson, would line up for a bullpen day in Game 7.

The only starter who is entirely ruled out from pitching is Wheeler, who has dealt with arm fatigue and a bruised knee.

Since the beginning of the playoffs, his velocity has dipped almost two mph from NLWCS Game 1 to World Series Game 1. Wheeler could start on an extra day's rest and pitch in both Game 5 and Game 7. Instead, Phillies Manager Rob Thomson has found it more prudent to get Wheeler two further days of rest and forego a Game 7 appearance. Perhaps it will induce a spike in velocity.

Thus, the Phillies have their plan of attack. Game 7 will almost certainly see Suárez get the start. At the first sign of trouble, or the third time through the order — Suárez's opponent OPS jumped from .647 to .818 the third time through the order in the regular season — Thomson will pull his starter for Nola.

Due to the off day between Games 5 and 6, both Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado should be sufficiently rested, barring a 30+ pitch outing the night before.

The rain delay objectively helped the Phillies more than it did the Astros, who are sticking to their pre-delay plan in which they'll start Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3, Cristian Javier in Game 4, and Justin Verlander in Game 5.

Though it didn't seem like it in 2008, this year, it looks like Mother Nature is on the Phillies' side.

