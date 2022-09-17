Schwarber Nearing Major Phillies Home Run Milestone

On Friday evening, with a long shot into the Atlanta Braves bullpen, Kyle Schwarber surpassed his previous career high in home runs. He now has a National League-leading 39.

That number puts him on the precipice of reaching a pretty big milestone: 40 homers. With 18 games left in the Philadelphia Phillies season, he should reach that figure easily, barring an injury or a dreadful slump. The powerful lefty has not had an 18-game stretch without a home run since 2020.

If he does, in fact, hit his 40th long ball, he'll join a very small club of Philadelphia sluggers to reach that milestone. Only six Phillies have ever hit that many homers in a single year.

The last one to do so was Ryan Howard, who hit 40 bombs each season from 2006 to 2009. Before him, it was Jim Thome in 2003 and 2004. And before that? It was Michael Jack Schmidt, all the way back in 1983.

Indeed, the full list, although small, is highly impressive. All six are Phillies Wall of Famers (or will be eventually, in Ryan Howard's case). All six lead the league in home runs at least once in their careers.

Ryan Howard (2006-2009)

Jim Thome (2003, 2004)

Michael Schmidt (1979, 1980, 1983)

Dick Allen (1966)

Chuck Klein (1929, 1930)

Cy Williams (1923)

In the coming days, Schwarber can expect to join those vaunted names. If he keeps on hitting, he can expect to finish as the National League home run leader too.

And who knows, maybe the Phillies Wall of Fame is in his future someday too. If he joins the 40 home run club, it will certainly help his chances.

