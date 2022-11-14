Maton Proved He Can Be a Stabilizing Force for the Phillies

Nick Maton had one plate appearance in the 2022 postseason.

After being left off the National League Division Series roster in favor of Dalton Guthrie, Maton had to watch the Philadelphia Phillies compete and advance all the way to the World Series.

Maton went 0-for-1 against the Houston Astros.

Not exactly a scintillating postseason, but don’t let that fool you.

The 25-year-old Maton is an ever-improving player, the type who could be a major spark off the bench with the ability to start a number of games if called upon.

Maton has an infectious personality which definitely resonates in the clubhouse. He shows up early, stays late and puts in the work.

“He’s like a sponge,” Rhys Hoskins has said.

More than that, Maton is ultra-talented. And unafraid.

During the regular season, he went 18-for-72 (.250), scored 13 runs and drove in 17 more in only 34 games.

Moving forward, Maton can definitely stabilize the bench. He can be a key contributor and that was proven with some clutch hits during the season.

Maton probably would have received more action if not for an injured shoulder.

Before being called up, Maton was thriving with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He was hitting for contact, crushing balls into the gaps and even producing home runs. His defense was steady.

In 2021 with the Phillies, Maton hit .256 in 131 plate appearances with two homers and 14 RBI.

In two brief seasons with the Phillies, Maton has shown the ability to make contact to all fields against left-handers and righties. For a young player, that’s vital to stick in the Major Leagues.

Championship teams need players like Maton on the roster. Versatile players are so valuable.

Though it’s a small sample size, Maton has more than proven his mettle.

In ’23, he should get more playing time. It’s deserved.

And it’s time.

