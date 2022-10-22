The Most Important Phillie This Postseason is Domínguez

It might be fair to say that no pitcher has been as dominant this postseason as Seranthony Domínguez, not just on the Philadelphia Phillies, but in all of baseball.

Only six relievers have thrown as many innings in these playoffs, and of those, only Jonathan Loáisiga matches his ERA: 0.00.

What Loáisiga doesn't match is Dominguez's otherworldly peripherals. The Phillies' closer has struck out 59.1% of the batters he's faced. No pitcher this postseason who has recorded more than seven outs has been that efficient.

But a month ago, none of that seemed near possible.

Right triceps tendonitis sidelined Domínguez for three weeks in late-August and early-September. When he came back, something was different.

Pre-injury Domínguez was one of the best closers in baseball. A 1.64 ERA and 2.27 FIP followed him through Aug. 17. But on the other side of that injury, from Sept. 11 through the end of the season, Domínguez walked walked eight batters and struck out only seven in his final 7.0 innings pitched. His ERA in that span was 11.57.

Three times he allowed multiple runs in an outing.

Worst of all, Domínguez was in his own head. Coming back from injury is scary, especially for someone like him who had missed two and a half seasons before he finally got healthy for 2022.

He didn't trust his stuff, he was holding back, trying not to re-injure himself.

In an article from Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, Domínguez spoke about his concerns in September, "That’s something that’s going to be in your mind after you get hurt, no matter if you feel 100 percent.

"You will always have this in your mind, like, ‘What if it happens again and what can I do to prevent that?’ At the end of the day, you've got to do your job and trust and believe in yourself."

It was confidence in himself that finally got Domínguez back on track.

Coming into a dicey situation in NLWCS Game 2, Domínguez had to face both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado with runners on base. Despite missing his spots, he struck out both MVP candidates, and never looked back.

Since then Domínguez has faced 19 more batters, one has reached base, 11 have struck out.

After a brief experiment with Zach Eflin at closer, Domínguez has put a stranglehold back onto the role that was once so clearly his to lose. He did so with an exclamation point outing on Friday night in NLCS Game 3 against the San Diego Padres.

Seranthony Domínguez slammed the door on the San Diego Padres Friday night in NLCS Game 3. © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

His .213 WPA in 2.0 scoreless innings that game was the most for any Phillie this series besides Zack Wheeler in his NLCS Game 1 start. It's impossible for any reliever to match up to 7.0 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball.

Compared to other relievers, Domínguez did make some history. His six-out save was the first by a Phillie since Tug McGraw did so exactly 42 years earlier in Game 6 of the 1980 World Series, though that save may have been a little more panic inducing.

It took 48 pitches compared to 34, and included a bases loaded tightrope escape act to get out unscathed. McGraw allowed three hits and walked two. Domínguez allowed one hit and walked none.

Granted, McGraw deserves more credit than he's gotten, as two nights prior he pitched the final three innings in the Phillies’ Game 5 victory, walking four and throwing 47 pitches, but securing the win all the same.

Domínguez, unlike the great Phillie closers of yore, McGraw and Brad Lidge, doesn't live on the edge quite so dramatically, simply because he's a better pitcher. He's got better stuff, more command and he throws harder too.

Most importantly, Domínguez is ready for the big moments, "I'm just here to pitch. If they need me for one, two, maybe three innings, I will be there. I try to give my best every day, like every pitch be really focused and make quality pitches."

