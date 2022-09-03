How the New Postseason Tiebreaker Format Gives the Phillies a Big Advantage

While the regular season is still far from over, the playoff picture in the National League is mostly wrapped up. The Mets, Braves, Dodgers, and Cardinals are all but certain to earn a postseason berth, and the Phillies, Padres, and Brewers are fighting for the final two spots.

In order for Philadelphia to make the playoffs, they only have to outplay one of those two teams. And thankfully, they already have a pretty big edge on the competition: the tiebreaker.

When Major League Baseball introduced the third Wild Card spot ahead of the 2022 season, the league eliminated its one-game tiebreaker format.



With more postseason games to play, there is no longer time to allow for tiebreaker contests. Instead, if there is any sort of tie after 162 games are up, it will be resolved using the teams' head-to-head records against one another.

The Phillies have already finished their season series against both the Padres and the Brewers, and they came out on top in each one. They have the better head-to-head record against both of their closest Wild Card competitors.

Philadelphia dropped two games to Milwaukee in mid-April, but swept the Brewers six weeks later in a three-game set at American Family Field. They won the season series four games to two.

Similarly, they welcomed the Padres to Citizens Bank Park in May and lost two of three. When the Phillies journeyed to San Diego the following month, however, they won three of four, taking the season series four games to three.

This means Philadelphia, essentially, has a one-game cushion in the Wild Card race. In the case of a tie for the third Wild Card spot, they would automatically receive a postseason berth.

In any previous year, the Phillies would have to play a one-game, winner-takes-all playoff for a chance at October baseball. They would have to burn their best available starting pitcher, and the team would lose a day of rest too.

The new tiebreaker format, therefore, could wind up working out quite nicely for Philadelphia. In the case of a tie, they'll stroll right into the playoffs.

The Phillies celebrate a series sweep of the Brewers on June 9. © Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Major League Baseball season is a long one. With so many games to play, it often doesn't feel like each individual game matters all that much, especially those in the early months of the season.

This year, however, those seven games in mid-June in which Philadelphia clinched the season series against San Diego and Milwaukee could turn out to be very meaningful after all.

The Phillies have already won the tiebreaker against their two biggest threats. That's a big deal. It gives them a huge advantage, and it could very well be the difference between another disappointing season for Philadelphia and their first postseason appearance in over a decade.

