Castellanos' Struggles With the Phillies Cannot Carry Over to Next Season

The Philadelphia Phillies’ fanbase rejoiced when they landed Nick Castellanos shortly before the start of the 2022 season.

They had every reason to be stoked.

After all, Castellanos hit .309 with 34 home runs and 100 RBI with the Cincinnati Reds so a five-year, $100 million contract seemed like a bargain.

Castellanos would surely protect Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper. How could opposing pitchers throw to everyone with so many big bats in the lineup?

While Castellanos had his positive moments through the regular season and the playoffs – surprising many with some stellar defensive plays in right field – he went through some major slumps. In the World Series, Castellanos’ offense was virtually non-existent.

During the regular season, he hit .263 with 13 home runs and 62 RBI in 136 games. He struck out 130 times and often looked baffled at the plate. Castellanos’ frustration bubbled over so badly at one point that he engaged in a heated exchange with a longtime Phillies beat writer in the clubhouse.

Those spats happen in a 162-game season.

Ironically, Castellanos produced the final out in Game 6 of the World Series when he flied out in foul ground to Kyle Tucker in right field. That at-bat was a symptom for Castellanos, who struggled from the opening game of the regular season to find any kind of rhythm.

It never happened.

There were glimpses of his success but nothing that was sustainable over long periods of time. Castellanos never was able to carry the Phillies through a 10-game stretch.

In the playoffs, his production dipped. There was one RBI single in Game 1 against the Astros, but only three total hits and one double in the World Series.

Too many times, Castellanos flailed at pitches and just never seemed comfortable in the batter’s box.

For the Phillies to take another step forward in ’23, they’ll need Castellanos to improve. That’s what they’re paying him for – to drive the ball and knock in runs. Those 13 home runs and 62 RBI need to elevate to 20-to-25 homers and at least 80-to-85 RBI.

To be fair, it can take players a while to adjust to new surroundings. Some take longer than others.

There’s no more time to wait, especially with what’s expected.

Castellanos needs a breakout season in Philadelphia. The lineup won’t look exactly the same, but there will be plenty of chances for Castellanos to drive in runs.

If the strikeouts get cut and the homers and RBI increase from Castellanos, the Phillies will be much a stronger team.

No question about it.

