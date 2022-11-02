Phillies' Nola Belongs in the World Series at Citizens Bank Park

The Philadelphia Phillies have returned to the World Series, and the World Series has returned to Philadelphia. It means a great deal to a whole lot of people.

It means a lot to the fans, who waited thirteen long years for this moment. It means a lot to the players, each and every one of who played their hearts out this postseason. It certainly means a lot to Manager Rob Thomson, who had also waited 13 years to return to the Fall Classic, and who is managing in the playoffs for the first time in his 34-year-long coaching career.

But there might be no one for whom the World Series at Citizens Bank Park means more to than Aaron Nola.

Nola, as you probably know by now, is the longest-tenured Phillies player. But it’s more than just that. Over the years, the right-hander has developed a pretty special relationship with this stadium in particular.

Philadelphia Phillies Starter Aaron Nola. © Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

In the friendly confines of his home ballpark, Nola has an earned run average of 3.18 in 101 starts. Away from CBP, his ERA is nearly a full run higher. And it's deeper than just that. In nearly every statistical category, Nola is a better pitcher at home than he is on the road, even though Citizens Bank Park is a slightly hitter-friendly stadium (and a very homer-friendly stadium).

Nola has struck out 10.81 per nine innings in home games, and 9.38 in away games. Opposing hitters have a .217 batting average against him at CBP and a .242 average against him elsewhere. Both his FIP and xFIP are lower at home, and he has allowed more hard contact on the road.

That excellent performance has translated into victories. Nola is 44-24 in home starts, and the Phillies have won 58 of his 101 outings in Philadelphia. In contrast, his record in road starts is 34-38. The Phillies have won only 45 of those 102 games.

Now, of course, those road losses aren't entirely Nola's fault – Philadelphia's offense has struggled in away games for years. However, the point still stands. Nola has enjoyed far more success in Citizens Bank Park than in any other stadium. After eight seasons, he surely has a special relationship with the field where he has triumphed so often.

Aaron Nola takes questions at a World Series press event. © Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Only one player – Cole Hamels – has started more games at Citizens Bank Park in his career. He is also the only pitcher with more wins than Nola in the ballpark. Among the ten arms with at least 50 games started at CBP, only Cliff Lee has a lower ERA (2.84). Both Hamels and Lee got the chance to pitch in a World Series at this stadium. Now, it's Nola's turn.

Competing in the World Series is already a crowning achievement for any Major League Baseball player. To pitch in the World Series in a ballpark where you have learned, grown, and prevailed throughout your career must be an exceptional feeling.

When Nola takes the ball to begin Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, he'll be right where he belongs.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!