The Phillies Know How to Bounce Back From a No-Hitter

After an electrifying Philadelphia Phillies victory in Game 3, the lights went out at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies were no-hit in Game 4, walking only thrice and striking out 14 times. The Houston Astros evened up the World Series at two games apiece, and they now hold home field advantage for the deciding games of the series.

The no-hitter represented a major shift in energy, and it goes without saying that Philadelphia's lineup must turn the power back on as quickly as possible in Game 5. Thankfully, this franchise has a good track record of doing exactly that.

Prior to Wednesday night, the Phillies had been no-hit four times in the past fifty seasons:

Apr. 29, 2022 @ New York Mets

May 25, 2014 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Sept. 24, 1988 vs. Montreal Expos (six-inning, rain-shortened game)

Apr. 16, 1978 @ St. Louis Cardinals

Following each of those no-hitters, Philadelphia came back strong the next day. In the four subsequent games, the Phillies went 4-0 and outscored their opponents 27-8. They hit .290/.364/.514 in those contests with seven home runs.

The pitching staff, for their part, held opposing teams to a 1.75 ERA in 36 innings pitched.

Kyle Kendrick pitched 6.2 scoreless innings for the Phillies on May 26, 2014, one day after they were no-hit. © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies will hope to see history repeat itself on Thursday night, as they try to extend their streak of winning the game after a no-hitter. This team has yet to lose momentum for more than a game at a time this postseason, and if all goes well, Game 5 will be no different.

Kyle Schwarber put it best when asked if it was going to be difficult to move on from such a bad loss:

"Absolutely not."

