Philadelphia Phillies' Lefties Have an Important Role to Play Against Musgrove

The Philadelphia Phillies will hope for some big contributions from their left-handed hitters against Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove in NLCS Game 3.

As the Philadelphia Phillies welcome the San Diego Padres to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the NLCS, they will be at a distinct pitching disadvantage for the first time in the series. The Padres will send 2022 All-Star Joe Musgrove to the hill, while the Phillies counter with Ranger Suárez. 

Suárez had a strong 2022 campaign overall, but he struggled in his last regular season outing and in his postseason debut. Musgrove, meanwhile, has been a strong and consistent presence in San Diego's rotation. If Philadelphia is going to win, they're going to have to get to Musgrove with their bats.

While Musgrove is a right-handed pitcher, he does not have bad platoon splits. In other words, he's had success against both right-handed and left-handed hitters this season. That being said, there is one way in which left-handed batters have been able to get to him: free passes. 

Musgrove did a terrific job limiting walks against righties in 2022, holding them to a 3.9% walk rate and 1.44 BB/9. Those were some of the best numbers amongst all right-handed starting pitchers. Against lefties, on the other hand, Musgrove issued 29 basses on balls in 403 plate appearances, good for a 7.2% walk rate and 2.61 BB/9. Those aren't bad numbers by any means, but they're significantly worse.

San Diego Padres Starting Pitcher Joe Musgrove

Thankfully for the Phillies, they have Kyle Schwarber at the top of the lineup, a left-handed hitter who has done a great job of drawing walks this season. Philadelphia also has the left-handed Bryce Harper in the middle of the order, and Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott closer to the bottom. Neither Marsh nor Stott have particularly high walk-rates, but if they can focus on their plate discipline in Game 3 and earn free passes from Musgrove, it could really come in handy. 

Joe Musgrove is a good starting pitcher, and he's going to be tough to beat. Getting on base, however, will be a step in the right direction. 

