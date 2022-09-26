Phillies Likely to Pursue Top Tier Free Agents This Offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies have every intention of competing for a World Series next season, regardless of this year's outcome. With players like Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, and a host of others signed to long-term, lucrative deals, the desire and need to be in the thick of it is there.

As seen during this current postseason push of the 2022 MLB season, there are some holes on this team. A steady outfielder, another rotation piece, and potentially even a middle infielder will be needed.

Second baseman Jean Segura will likely not have his $17 million club option picked up, and pitchers Kyle Gibson and Noah Syndergaard will almost certainly not be wearing the red pinstripes.

That is why the general consensus is that the Phillies will look externally to replace Segura with one of the top free agent shortstops that will be available this offseason on the open market. Superstars such as Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa could all be available, but Turner is the 2-1 betting favorite to land in Philly.

Meanwhile, pitchers like Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander will, of course, generate some noise for every single team with cash in hand this winter, but neither really fits well with Philadelphia. Both still have a chance to land with the Phillies, but deGrom is an injury-prone player and will require a king's ransom. Verlander will be 40 years old by next season.

Instead, a starter such as Carlos Rodón would be a much better fit. The 29-year-old has had a very successful 2022 season and will presumably opt out of his contract at the end of the year. He will likely come at a price of $30+ million a year, but again, he is a proven commodity in his prime. That makes him an ideal target for the Phillies, as he matches the criteria of what Philadelphia like to pursue on the open market.

Couple him with one of the top arms in the farm system itching to make their mark in the Major Leagues and you now have a solidified rotation for the upcoming season.

As Philadelphia has quickly figured out this season, an outfield consisting of Schwarber and Nick Castellanos playing the corners is not a recipe for success. With Harper likely due to miss some time to begin the 2023 season with his elbow injury, the team will need to look for an outfielder to help fill the gap.

Brandon Nimmo has reportedly been on the radar of the Phillies for some time and fits the previously mentioned free agent criteria Philadelphia looks for in terms of age, production, and fit.

It would certainly answer the center field question for the next several seasons as well as allow the two designated hitter types the opportunity to rotate roles until Harper is fully healthy.

The Phillies will be playing in the deep end this winter. Nearly every major sportsbook has them in the mix for every major free agent, even including likely 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. To what extent and how far they are willing to go is the question.

